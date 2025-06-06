Shine Tom Chacko's Father Dies in Freak Road Accident; Actor Rushed to Hospital

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family received devastating news when his car rammed into a truck in the early hours of Friday near Palacode in Tamil Nadu. Shine lost his father, C.P. Chacko, on the spot, and the Dasara actor also suffered heavy injuries and was taken immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reports reveal that Shine Tom Chacko's mother is also in the car, and both of them are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. More details are awaited on why the accident happened.

Shine Tom Chacko was recently accused in the narcotics case and later got a clean chit from the Alappuzha court, declaring that he was not involved in the same. No statement has been made regarding Shine's current health condition. The actor is known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.