Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Review: Fahadh Faasil's Fun-Filled Onam Treat!

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira has arrived as Fahadh Faasil’s big Onam outing, and it is every bit the quirky rom-com the trailer promised. The film opens on Aby’s wedding day, and what looks like a regular ceremony quickly takes an odd turn with a horse playing a surprising part in the story. From there the narrative unfolds with humour, awkwardness and little bursts of emotion that feel very rooted in Malayali life.

Fahadh slips comfortably into this lighter zone after a run of intense characters. His awkward glances and sudden smiles make Aby feel real, and the audience responds to him with genuine laughter. Kalyani Priyadarshan is the quiet counterpoint, her restrained presence balancing Fahadh’s nervous energy. Their chemistry works because it never feels forced.

Director Althaf Salim keeps the mood breezy, much like he did in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, but here he pushes the humour a little further. A few scenes in the second half could have been trimmed since the pacing dips now and then, but the comedy manages to pull things back on track. The dialogues, often simple one-liners, land well in theatres. There were many moments during the movie where the crowd chuckled out loud.

The wedding and festival sequences shine with colour and life. These moments carry the unmistakable flavour of Onam celebrations and make the film a fitting holiday watch for families. Justin Varghese’s music adds energy. The jazzy number Duppatawali is already becoming a crowd favourite, and the softer tracks underline the romantic portions nicely.

At two and a half hours, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is not without its slower patches, but the film never loses its warmth. It may not have the scale of Lokah or the emotional punch of Hridayapoorvam, but it has an easy charm of its own. It is a sweet, slightly offbeat rom-com that leaves you smiling, the kind of film that grows on word of mouth rather than big hype.