Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Animated Film Gives Tough Fight to Saiyaara, Mints Rs.3 Crores!

Saiyaara is currently dominating the Indian box office. There is clearly no stopping this poignant love story from director Mohit Suri, who takes two youngsters in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and weaves an extremely fresh tale out of it. The music of Saiyaara has become a blockbuster, and audiences are enjoying it. The audience is in no mood to stop showering love on Ahaan Panday's character, Krish Kapoor, and Aneet Padda's character, Vaani.

However, Fantastic Four: First Steps presents formidable competition for the film this weekend. Let's acknowledge that Hollywood is currently experiencing unprecedented success, boasting back-to-back hits. It started with F1 and then continued with Jurassic World Rebirth. Now, Hollywood's success continues with two superhero films: Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Tough Competition to Fantastic Four and F1

F1 has already grossed more than Rs.100 crores from the Indian box office, and even the recently released Fantastic Four: First Steps managed to rake in more than Rs.5 crores on its opening day. But the surprise is not this Marvel film or Saiyaara this past Friday. It's an animated film that's generating massive buzz at the cinemas, and that's Mahavatar Narsimha.

Produced by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is an animated film that relies on devotional aspects to engage audiences. Indian cinema hasn't seen an animated version of a mythological tale in quite some time. Mahavatar Narsimha stands out in this regard. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from critics, and this positive feedback resulted in a massive increase in ticket bookings for the evening and night shows.

As a result, this small film pulled off an incredible feat by raking in nearly Rs.3 crores at the box office. Families are gravitating towards this film, which could be beneficial for Mahavatar Narsimha, as its mythological content has the potential to generate significant revenue.