Lokah Twitter Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Spectacle Wins the Onam Race?

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has carved a niche for himself in mainstream Indian cinema with extremely unique choice of films. He is one of the few actors who successfully made that transition from being a great Malayalam actor to one of the most reverred pan-Indian actors in the country. Dulquer has amassed massive fan following across all South Indian languages. Even in the Hindi-speaking belt, Dulquer's films are widely appreciated by fans, thanks to the advent of OTT.

Not just acting, Dulquer has also been producing quality content with his production house, Wayfarer Films. Predominantly producing movies in Malayalam, the latest movie to come from them is Lokah Chapter One:Chandra. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead in the movie, and Lokah has also got Naslen as the other lead. From the trailer, one can see the effort that went into telling a superhero tale by director Dominique Arun.

During promotions, Kalyani made it clear that even though the visuals and the taking of Lokah looks worldclass, the emotional core of the film is rooted in Kerala culture, and that's what will surely resonate with most of the audiences once they enter the theatres. Director Dominque's vision is vast, and if Lokah emerges as a succesful venture at the box office, fans can expect more chapters to come out in the future. For now, let's dive into some of the reactions to the movie.

It's a busy weekend at the cinemas for Malayalis across the world as three films are clashing in on to capitalize the Onam weekend. Besides Hridayapoorvam and Lokah Chapter One:Chandra, there is Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the leads. This movie is directed by Althaf Salim.

Circling back to Lokah, early reactions show that the movie has surely worked its charm with the audiences as most reactions have been extremely positive.

#Lokah - also receiving terrific review for first half & mainly interval block 🔥 let's see both movies second half reviews! https://t.co/RiyMzvgC3c — 👑 (@itz__019) August 28, 2025

Style:#Lokah REVIEW – BLOCKBUSTER 🏆 Engaging & spectacular 🔥 Stunning visuals, world-class making & brilliant music.#KalyaniPriyadarshan = Super Woman 🔥#Naslen & Gang shines well 😎 Cameos = THOOKIYADI 🔥🔥🔥 Go For it !!! ABSOLUTE WINNER #Dulquersalmaan pic.twitter.com/FUERA4o4Ly — Reel Syndicate (@Reel_Syndicate) August 28, 2025

#Lokah #Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 This is Indian Cinema!!! A truly wonderful theatrerical spectacle!! I am really curious to know the budget of this film...WOW is an understatement!! We got our first proper woman super hero movie!! What a Vision Mr.Arun!!! — Vettaiyan Hunts (@Jail_back_up) August 28, 2025

Looks like Onam has two big hits already in Lokah and Hridayapoorvam, and all eyes will now be on Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, which is releasing on 29th August.