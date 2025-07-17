JSK Movie Twitter Review: Suresh Gopi-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Declared a Huge Disappointment

Jul 17, 2025, 14:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

If there is one film that has been doing the rounds and making headlines consistently in Malayalam cinema in the recent days, it's Suresh Gopi's Janaki V vs. State of Kerala. The movie endured various challenges, including the controversy over using the name "Janaki" for the lead actress and multiple changes to its release dates, before finally releasing in theaters worldwide on July 17th.

The great hype surrounding JSK (Janaki V v/s State of Kerala) was fueled by the noise generated on social media due to the controversy, leading fans to throng to the screens to watch this legal drama. The trailer also promised a significant amount of intense back-and-forth in court between Anupama's character and Suresh Gopi's portrayal of a lawyer.

Malayalam movies are known to handle sensitive issues with a lot of care, and it will be fascinating to observe how Janaki V vs. State of Kerala decides to handle an issue like rape and sexual assault. The film's first showings are out, and people have shared their opinions on the movie and the lead actors' performances. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Based on the initial reviews from viewers, it appears that "Janaki V v/s State of Kerala" may not receive the expected appreciation from moviegoers and film buffs in Kerala. It remains to be seen if these underwhelming reviews get reflected in the movie's box-office performance over the weekend. 


