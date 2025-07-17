JSK Movie Twitter Review: Suresh Gopi-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Declared a Huge Disappointment

If there is one film that has been doing the rounds and making headlines consistently in Malayalam cinema in the recent days, it's Suresh Gopi's Janaki V vs. State of Kerala. The movie endured various challenges, including the controversy over using the name "Janaki" for the lead actress and multiple changes to its release dates, before finally releasing in theaters worldwide on July 17th.

The great hype surrounding JSK (Janaki V v/s State of Kerala) was fueled by the noise generated on social media due to the controversy, leading fans to throng to the screens to watch this legal drama. The trailer also promised a significant amount of intense back-and-forth in court between Anupama's character and Suresh Gopi's portrayal of a lawyer.

Malayalam movies are known to handle sensitive issues with a lot of care, and it will be fascinating to observe how Janaki V vs. State of Kerala decides to handle an issue like rape and sexual assault. The film's first showings are out, and people have shared their opinions on the movie and the lead actors' performances. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

#JSK Review - A textbook example of how lazy filmmaking can ruin a solid plot 🙏 This courtroom drama sinks fast with outdated direction, dull writing, and shockingly weak performances from a capable cast. #SureshGopi does his best to channel his Chinthamani days, &… — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) July 17, 2025

#JSK : Imagine taking a sensitive topic like rape and making you laugh at certain plot points and filmmaking choices. That's how absurd this film is. Anupama is sincere and SG decent, but the rest of the cast are more or less comical esp Jr SG. Outdated and silly — Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) July 17, 2025

below average My ½★ review of JSK on Letterboxd https://t.co/iscrvFafpo — Manu Thankachy (@manuthankachy) July 17, 2025

#JSK a perfect example of how old-school filmmaking and template writing can ruin a proven plot, this courtroom drama failed at the first instance with the cast involved itself, probably the only recent film with all major cast and crew delivering pathetic and poor performances pic.twitter.com/Wid4GigvIP — Manu Thankachy (@manuthankachy) July 17, 2025

Based on the initial reviews from viewers, it appears that "Janaki V v/s State of Kerala" may not receive the expected appreciation from moviegoers and film buffs in Kerala. It remains to be seen if these underwhelming reviews get reflected in the movie's box-office performance over the weekend.