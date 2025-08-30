Hridayapoorvam Box Office: Mohanlal Film Holds Strong Despite Lokah Clash

Hridayapoorvam directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Mohanlal has received a warm response during the Onam period.

The film opened on August 28 with a net collection of around ₹3.25 crore in India, with Kerala leading the numbers. Occupancy was highest in Kottayam at more than 70 percent, followed by Kochi at nearly 60 percent and Kollam at just above 50 percent. This marks the third biggest Malayalam opener of 2025, coming after Empuraan and Thudarum, and adds another success to Mohanlal’s streak.

On day two Hridayapoorvam held well with an additional ₹2.70 crore in India, pushing the two day total to ₹5.95 crore. Overseas collections are also strong, with early reports suggesting more than ₹4.50 crore from international markets. This brings the global tally close to ₹8.5 crore after just one day.

The combination of a heartfelt family storyline, Mohanlal’s presence and the Onam holiday season has worked well for the film. If the current trend continues Hridayapoorvam is on track to become another family entertainer remembered fondly in Malayalam cinema.