Cannes Film Festival 2025: Who Are the Three Indians to Win Technical Awards?

For many years, the Cannes Film Festival has honored cinematic excellence by honoring the technical masterminds behind the camera as well as by conveying compelling stories. In addition to bringing new faces and accomplishments, 2025 was an opportunity to honor the Indian trailblazers who had established themselves in the technical categories over the years. Three names stand out among them: Santosh Sivan, Modhura Palit, and V. Shantaram.

V. Shantaram: An Icon Before His Time

One of the first Indian filmmakers to be recognized internationally for technical quality was V. Shantaram in 1952. At the 5th Cannes Picture Festival, his picture Amar Bhoopali (The Immortal Song) took home the Technical Grand Prize. Shantaram, who was well-known for his avant-garde use of sound and camera techniques in the early years of Indian cinema, achieved a major milestone with his victory, demonstrating that Indian filmmakers could compete on an equal footing with international standards as early as the middle of the 20th century.

Modhura Palit: A Voice in Contemporary Film

In 2019, Modhura Palit became the first Indian to win the Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography - Special Encouragement Award at Cannes, making history in the process. Palit, a Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute alumna, received recognition for her distinct style of visual storytelling, especially in the independent film industry. Her recognition was a huge motivator for young Indian cinematographers, especially women, who hope to establish themselves in a historically male-dominated sector.

Santosh Sivan: An Internationally Honored Cinematic Master

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024, Santosh Sivan received the Pierre Angénieux Tribute Award, bringing attention back to India. With more than 55 films under his belt, Sivan's unique aesthetic and unmatched command of light and composition made him the first Asian to win the coveted prize. Sivan, who is well-known for films like Roja, Dil Se, and The Terrorist, has made a significant impact on both Indian and international filmmaking.

These well-known personalities serve as a reminder of India's rich history of both storytelling and the artistic ability to bring those stories to life as the world watches the Cannes Film Festival 2025 unfold. From classics in black and white to masterpieces of the digital age, Shantaram, Palit, and Sivan's work is a monument to India's ever-evolving yet everlasting technical prowess.

