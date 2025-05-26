Chris Hughes gifts JoJo Siwa a bouquet of flowers at airport

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) The speculations around singer-dancer JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' romance continue to swirl. Recently, the two were photographed after Siwa touched down at London's Heathrow Airport ahead of her Monday night performance in the U.K.

Wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a baseball hat, Hughes could be seen waiting for Siwa at the airport with a bouquet of pink flowers, reports 'People' magazine.

Once the 'Dance Moms' alum arrived with her mom, Jessalynn, the pair were photographed hugging, smiling and holding hands as they exited the airport together.

As per 'People', Hughes and Siwa have made headlines in recent weeks. Following their time together in the Celebrity Big Brother house and Siwa's subsequent breakup from ex-partner Kath Ebbs, Hughes took to Instagram on May 20 and shared a series of cuddled-up photos with the 'Karma' singer while on vacation in Mexico.

"The previous 7 days have been the prettiest", he captioned the post, which opened with an image of Siwa smiling as she held his arm with her head on his shoulder.

She added in the comments, "& happiest :) Heart is overflowing".

Other images in the post showed the pair taking a selfie together, snuggling on a couch, hugging in a restaurant and more.

Siwa then posted her own carousel of images on Instagram, captioning them, "This year's birthday week was more magical than anything. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn't change a single thing".

"A week I’ll remember for the rest of my life," she added.

Hughes, whose hand rested on Siwa's leg in one image, replied, "Oh Joelle", referring to Siwa's actual first name.

In an interview with 'People' at the Epic Universe Celestial Carpet Opening Celebration at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida on May 21, Siwa said she's "happier than ever right now".

"I'm in such a great place. I'm so, so happy", she declared. "I said to somebody the other day, 'I don't think humans are meant to feel this happy,' and that somebody was like, 'No. I think you are actually'".

Siwa added, "It's good happy".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.