Chirag Paswan wants his mother to contest Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) A day after seeking blessings from the people of Jamui for himself, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan now wants his mother Reena Paswan to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls 2024 from Hajipur.

Hajipur is the work place for late Ram Vilas Paswan. Currently, his younger brother Pasupati Kumar Paras is the MP.

“I wish that my mother contests the election from Hajipur. Even my father wanted it. However, she is not willing as she wants to stay away from public life and we respect her decision,” Paswan said.

“Who will contest the election from Hajipur will be decided by the party’s parliamentary board,” Paswan said.

Earlier, Pasupati Kumar Paras had also claimed that he will contest the Lok Sabha poll from Hajipur at any cost. In case Paras and Reena Paswan contest Hajipur, the votes of Paswan (Dusadh caste) will split between them giving an edge to the candidate of Mahagathbandhan.

