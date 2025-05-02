Chhattisgarh govt announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid to Pahalgam terror victim's family

Raipur, May 2 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family of Dinesh Mirania, a steel sector businessman from Raipur, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to his X handle, stating, "The brutal killing of Shri Dinesh Mirania in the Pahalgam terrorist attack is profoundly distressing. It is an irreplaceable loss. The state government stands in solidarity with his grieving family and will provide ₹20 lakh in aid. Those responsible for this heinous act will face justice."

Mirania, a 45-year-old resident of Samata Colony, Raipur, was shot by terrorists on his wedding anniversary. He had been celebrating the occasion with his wife, Neha, and their two children, Shaurya and Lakshita, when armed assailants indiscriminately opened fire, claiming his life.

He was cremated with full state honours at the Marwari crematorium on April 24. The BJP's state unit suspended all scheduled programmes on April 24 and 25 to attend the cremation.

The attack itself was carried out by a heavily armed group of terrorists who emerged from the forested terrain of the Baisaran grassland near Pahalgam, deliberately targeting unsuspecting tourists.

Echoing the horrors of past decades, this act of terror has been described as one of the most devastating civilian attacks in India since the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.

In response, India's political leadership has vowed firm retaliation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently declared that the country would pursue terrorists to the farthest corners of the earth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced this commitment, asserting that those who designed and conspired in the attack, as well as their handlers, will face severe consequences, widely interpreted as a strong warning directed at Pakistan.

This senseless act of violence has not only devastated Mirania's family but has also reignited national resolve against terrorism, reinforcing the nation's determination to protect its citizens and seek justice for those who fall victim to such atrocities.

