Chhattisgarh court grants one-day police remand for controversial doctor Narendra Yadav (Ld)

Raipur, May 2 (IANS) A Chhattisgarh court has sent the controversial doctor, Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, to a one-day police remand. The hearing on his remand in connection with an alleged fake degree case concluded in the Bilaspur court on Friday, where authorities had initially sought an extension until Monday.

“Dr. Narendra Vikramaditya, also known as N. John Camm, will be interrogated during police remand by a special investigation team. A case has already been registered against him under IPC Sections 420, 466, 468, 471, 304, and 34. He was presented before the Bilaspur court, which granted only a single-day remand,” a senior police officer said.

A dedicated investigative team has been formed, equipped with a prepared questionnaire focusing on how Dr. Yadav acquired his degree, the circumstances under which he was hired by Apollo Hospital, and other critical details, the officer said.

Authorities aim to uncover the truth behind his credentials and employment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the case has taken a political turn, with the Opposition party, Congress, staging a rally in Bilaspur.

The party has accused the police of failing to include the names of those responsible for appointing Dr Yadav in the FIR, which merely cites “Apollo Hospital management".

“Why haven’t police registered cases against the individuals who hired him? We demand that the government take legal action against those responsible for his employment,” Vijay Kesharwani, Congress District President of Bilaspur, told IANS. However, investigation officer Neelesh Pandey clarified to IANS that no hospital personnel had been detained yet.

He affirmed that the inquiry is on-going and assured that once those accountable for hiring Dr. Yadav is identified, and appropriate legal proceedings will follow.

Dr. Yadav, whose alias N. John Camm remains unexplained, faces serious allegations from the family of the late Rajendra Prasad Shukla, a former Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assemblies.

Having completed his Madhya Pradesh police remand, he remained in judicial custody until May 1 in Damoh Jail as legal proceedings progress regarding his involvement in a growing medical scandal.

The controversy first surfaced in Chhattisgarh when Dr. Pradeep Shukla, son of the late Assembly Speaker, filed complaints against both Dr. Yadav and Apollo Hospital management.

The case traces back to 2006 when former Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla was admitted to Apollo Hospital.

He passed away after 18 days of treatment allegedly administered by Dr. Yadav, according to claims made by his son in a police complaint.

Further fuelling the scandal are revelations surrounding the suspicious deaths of seven heart patients at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

This investigation has shed light on Dr. Yadav’s fraudulent medical credentials, leading to intensified scrutiny and calls for justice.

