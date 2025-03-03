Champions Trophy: Kohli-Zampa clash will be a key battle to watch out for, opines Rayudu

Dubai, March 3 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu believes the clash between talismanic batter Virat Kohli and Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be a key battle to watch out for in the all-important Champions Trophy semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Kohli has been dismissed five times by Zampa in ODIs since 2017, making this a keenly contested match-up on the slow pitches of Dubai. The India star has been dismissed five times by leg-spinners since the start of 2024, while amassing only 37 runs against them at a strike-rate of 48.68.

"It’s going to be Adam Zampa versus Virat Kohli (a key battle in the semi-final). Virat has struggled a bit against leg-spinners lately, but the kind of form he has shown in this tournament will serve him well against Australia," said Rayudu to JioHotstar.

Against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli got going with two edgy boundaries in his landmark 300th ODI game, before he cut one hard off Henry, but Glenn Phillips flew to his right at backward point to take a stunning catch, leaving Kohli and everyone shellshocked as he fell for 11.

Rayudu felt luck wasn’t just on Kohli’s side as he became the seventh Indian player and 22nd overall to reach the landmark of 300 ODIs. "The intent was there, and expectations were high. You could see in his eyes that he was focused, hungry for a big score. On big occasions, Virat Kohli usually rises to the challenge and gives us those celebratory moments.”

“Unfortunately, Glenn Phillips took an unbelievable catch to dismiss him. It was just one of those days where luck wasn't on his side. But hopefully, he converts this hunger into a big innings in the semi-finals. We all want to see him at his best, and he has our full support. Glenn Phillips just spoilt the party," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.