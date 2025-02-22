Champions Trophy: Bangladesh hope for Mahmudullah boost ahead of must-win New Zealand clash

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Bangladesh are optimistic about senior batter Mahmudullah’s availability for their crucial Champions Trophy match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on February 24. Bangladesh need to secure a win in the match to keep their semifinal chances alive.

Mahmudullah, who had been in fine form with four fifties in his last four ODIs, sustained a calf muscle injury during training ahead of the India game. His absence was felt as Bangladesh crumbled to 35/5 early on before Towhid Hridoy’s century and Jaker Ali’s fifty led a fightback. Despite their efforts, India chased down the target in the 48th over, winning by six wickets.

Although Bangladesh stretched the game with their bowling on a slow pitch, their under-par total proved costly. With the Champions Trophy’s short format, they now find themselves in must-win territory.

"We are hopeful regarding his (Mahmudullah) availability (for remaining part of the tournament). He is recovering well but a final decision in this regard can only be taken after the last practice session ahead of our game against New Zealand in Rawalpindi," Cricbuzz quoted Bangladesh team manager Rabeed Imam as saying.

"We had a scan after he sustained the injury and there was no tear found. It's a good sign and whenever he feels comfortable he will be ok to play I guess as there is no tear," he added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand enter the contest brimming with confidence after a commanding 60-run win over Pakistan in Karachi on February 19. They are also coming off a dominant tri-series victory in Pakistan, where they remained unbeaten, including two wins over the hosts.

Given the formidable challenge ahead, Bangladesh will greatly benefit from Mahmudullah’s experience and composure in their high-stakes clash against the Black Caps.

Bangladesh team manager confirmed that Towhid Hridoy, who suffered cramps while scoring his maiden ODI century, is fit and has no fitness concerns.

Bangladesh have arrived in Pakistan and will hold their first practice session on Saturday, where Mahmudullah’s recovery will be closely monitored by the team management.

If Mahmudullah is deemed fit for selection, the team could face a tough decision on whom to leave out. Initially, either Jaker Ali or Hridoy was expected to make way for the veteran, but with both delivering strong performances in the opening game, the selectors may have to consider dropping someone from the top three or even Mushfiqur Rahim.

