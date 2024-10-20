Champions League: Borussia Dortmund show different faces ahead of Real Madrid clash

Berlin (Germany), Oct 20 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund find themselves in a peculiar position, balancing between contrasting fortunes ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash against Real Madrid. While their European campaign got off to a flying start, with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge and a stunning 7-1 thrashing of Celtic, their domestic form has been a cause for concern. The 2024 Champions League finalists are enduring their worst Bundesliga start in a decade, creating a tense atmosphere for head coach Nuri Sahin, who now faces mounting pressure.

Sahin, the 36-year-old former Dortmund player and Turkey international, has been under scrutiny from regional media, who pointed out tactical shortcomings and speculated about possible mental struggles within the squad.

However, Sahin has rejected the notion of mental issues, insisting that such high-level performances cannot be achieved with a "wavering mind."

Expectations were raised significantly after a busy summer transfer window, with notable signings including Guinean star striker Serhou Guirassy, German internationals Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Beier and Pascal Gross, and Manchester City defender Yan Couto. Despite these reinforcements, Dortmund's inconsistent league form, marked by two defeats and a disappointing draw in seven, has fans growing restless, reports Xinhua.

Adding to the challenge, Sahin must contend with several key players sidelined due to illness and injury. Niclas Sule and Gross are out with infections, while Karim Adeyemi, Julien Duranville, Giovanni Reyna, and Couto are also unavailable for the Madrid game. The recent 2-1 win against newly promoted St. Pauli did little to quell concerns.

By contrast, Dortmund's Champions League form has been promising, and the club is hoping that this competition will continue to bring out the best in them. Much of the responsibility will fall on Guirassy, who has been in fine form with four Bundesliga goals and three in the Champions League. Sahin views the match against Real Madrid, the reigning European champions and Dortmund's opponents in the 2023/24 final, as an opportunity to prove their mettle.

"This is a special occasion," Sahin said ahead of the game in Madrid, framing his side as underdogs. "Real Madrid carries the pressure, but we are ready for the challenge, and the Champions League always gives us a positive mindset." Despite the current frustrations, Dortmund are determined to use this match as a statement of intent as they aim to stabilize their season on the European stage.

