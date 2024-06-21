'Chacha-bhatija’ Anil, Arjun Kapoor to shake a leg on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ grand premiere

Anil will also be seen performing on the number “The Punjaabban Song” from the film “JugJugg Jeeyo” sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy.

As the house is set to host its contestants, several names have been confirmed as the participants.

Diva journalist Shobhaa De to Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey and Internet sensation Chandrika Dixit, famously called the “vada pav” girl from the national capital, will be seen in the show.

Then there is Sonam Khan, the veteran actress, who has featured in films such as “Vishwatma” and “Tridev”, television actress Sana Sultan, content creator Vishal Pandey, actress Sana Maqbul, journalist Deepak Chaurasia; and Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta who were seen in the show “Temptation Island”, will also be seen in the show.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.