Centre appoints new Chief Justices in Delhi, Bombay HCs

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, and of Justice Alok Aradhe as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Upadhyaya to the Delhi HC.

Born on June 16, 1965, Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2011 and became a permanent judge in August 2013.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on July 29, 2023.

The SC Collegium had also recommended that the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Alok Aradhe be transferred to the Bombay HC.

Acting on the apex court Collegium recommendation, the Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Born on April 13, 1964, Justice Aradhe was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2009 and a permanent judge in February 2011. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on July 23, 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.