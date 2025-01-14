PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Beneficiaries in MP’s Damoh count benefits of scheme

Bhopal, Jan 14 (IANS) PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is transforming India’s energy landscape with the supply of solar power to lakhs of households and aims to reach one crore households by March 2027.

Lakhs of families are drawing benefits of the scheme across the country. The residents of MP’s Damoh are a case in point. Many beneficiaries of the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana in Damoh, particularly from the lower-and-middle class families are happy with the scheme and showering praise on the Modi government.

Sachin Soni, a resident of Indra Colony, said that the main objective of this scheme is to promote solar energy so that every poor person has light in his house.

“Those who are fed up with huge electricity bills, should avail the benefits of this scheme. This is no less than a boon for such families. I also got solar panels installed 6 months ago,” he said.

“About 2-3 units of electricity are made available every day. At an investment of Rs 2 lakh, 3 kilowatt solar panel was installed on the roof of the house. Within just 60 days of its installation, Rs 78,000 subsidy is received,” Soni added.

Elaborating on the benefits, he said, “During Summers, my electricity bill used to be around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 every month but ever since solar panels have been installed, my electricity bill has come down to only Rs 500 to 800.”

“I also use my room's AC, fridge, induction, water motor, clothes washing machine and water heating rod. The maintenance cost is nothing. Sometimes water has to be poured on the panels to remove the dust accumulated on the panels,” he further stated.

Another beneficiary Sanjay Ratle said that he got solar panels installed on his roof under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Sharing his experience, he said, “There is a lot of difference in our electricity consumption. I installed 3 kilowatt solar panel. Its price is around Rs 2 lakh and subsidy is also given; Rs 78,000 comes to your account within about 2-3 months.”

“It's been almost a year since I got it installed. I installed it in January 2024 and after looking at the bills for one year, I found that our electricity bill which used to be Rs 4,000 to 5,000 in summer, has come down to Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 this time,” he shared.

Advising fellow residents to install solar panels, he said, “Your electricity bills will reduce significantly and the expenditure of Rs 2 lakh will be covered in the coming 2-3 years, out of which the central government gives a subsidy of Rs 78,000. They give free maintenance for about 20 to 25 years. If there is any kind of damage in it, then this company also promises to repair it.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.