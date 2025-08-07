Union Bank Specialist Officer Jobs 2025 – Vacancies, Fee, and How to Apply

The Union Bank of India has officially begun the recruitment process for Specialist Officer (Wealth Manager) posts. A total of 250 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can now apply online via the official website — unionbankofindia.co.in. The application window opened on August 5, 2025, and will remain active until August 25, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Here’s the category-wise breakup of the 250 Wealth Manager posts:

Unreserved (UR): 103 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 25 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 67 posts

Scheduled Castes (SC): 37 posts

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 18 posts

Educational Qualification

Applicants must possess a full-time 2-year postgraduate degree in any of the following disciplines from a government-recognised or regulatory-approved institute:

MBA

MMS

PGDBA

PGDBM

PGPM

PGDM

Candidates are strongly advised to read the official notification on the website to confirm detailed eligibility before applying.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹177

All other categories: ₹1,180

Selection Process

The selection process may include:

Online examination

Group discussion

Shortlisting of applications

Personal interview

The final selection procedure will depend on the volume of applications received.

How to Apply for Union Bank Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025

Follow these steps to apply:

Visit unionbankofindia.co.in

Click on the Careers/Recruitment section

Select the ‘Wealth Manager Registration 2025’ link

Complete the registration process

Log in to fill out the application form

Pay the required fee and submit the form

Download and print the submitted form for future reference

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: August 5, 2025

Last Date to Apply: August 25, 2025

Stay updated by visiting the official website regularly for further announcements and exam schedules.