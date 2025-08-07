Union Bank Specialist Officer Jobs 2025 – Vacancies, Fee, and How to Apply
The Union Bank of India has officially begun the recruitment process for Specialist Officer (Wealth Manager) posts. A total of 250 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can now apply online via the official website — unionbankofindia.co.in. The application window opened on August 5, 2025, and will remain active until August 25, 2025.
Vacancy Details
Here’s the category-wise breakup of the 250 Wealth Manager posts:
- Unreserved (UR): 103 posts
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 25 posts
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 67 posts
- Scheduled Castes (SC): 37 posts
- Scheduled Tribes (ST): 18 posts
Educational Qualification
Applicants must possess a full-time 2-year postgraduate degree in any of the following disciplines from a government-recognised or regulatory-approved institute:
- MBA
- MMS
- PGDBA
- PGDBM
- PGPM
- PGDM
Candidates are strongly advised to read the official notification on the website to confirm detailed eligibility before applying.
Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹177
- All other categories: ₹1,180
Selection Process
The selection process may include:
- Online examination
- Group discussion
- Shortlisting of applications
- Personal interview
The final selection procedure will depend on the volume of applications received.
How to Apply for Union Bank Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025
Follow these steps to apply:
- Visit unionbankofindia.co.in
- Click on the Careers/Recruitment section
- Select the ‘Wealth Manager Registration 2025’ link
- Complete the registration process
- Log in to fill out the application form
- Pay the required fee and submit the form
- Download and print the submitted form for future reference
Important Dates:
- Application Start Date: August 5, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: August 25, 2025
Stay updated by visiting the official website regularly for further announcements and exam schedules.