Union Bank Specialist Officer Jobs 2025 – Vacancies, Fee, and How to Apply

Aug 07, 2025, 16:44 IST
The Union Bank of India has officially begun the recruitment process for Specialist Officer (Wealth Manager) posts. A total of 250 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can now apply online via the official website — unionbankofindia.co.in. The application window opened on August 5, 2025, and will remain active until August 25, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Here’s the category-wise breakup of the 250 Wealth Manager posts:

  • Unreserved (UR): 103 posts
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 25 posts
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 67 posts
  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 37 posts
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 18 posts

Educational Qualification

Applicants must possess a full-time 2-year postgraduate degree in any of the following disciplines from a government-recognised or regulatory-approved institute:

  • MBA
  • MMS
  • PGDBA
  • PGDBM
  • PGPM
  • PGDM

Candidates are strongly advised to read the official notification on the website to confirm detailed eligibility before applying.

Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹177
  • All other categories: ₹1,180

Selection Process

The selection process may include:

  • Online examination
  • Group discussion
  • Shortlisting of applications
  • Personal interview

The final selection procedure will depend on the volume of applications received.

How to Apply for Union Bank Wealth Manager Recruitment 2025

Follow these steps to apply:

  • Visit unionbankofindia.co.in
  • Click on the Careers/Recruitment section
  • Select the ‘Wealth Manager Registration 2025’ link
  • Complete the registration process
  • Log in to fill out the application form
  • Pay the required fee and submit the form
  • Download and print the submitted form for future reference

Important Dates:

  • Application Start Date: August 5, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: August 25, 2025

Stay updated by visiting the official website regularly for further announcements and exam schedules.


