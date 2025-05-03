Telangana Govt to Announce Results for 6,175 Health Department Posts Soon!

Telangana Medical Health Board is going to announce the results of several posts in the Medical Department like nurses, pharmacists, ANMs, and lab technicians.

The Exams have been conducted between November and December in the last year for various posts in the Health Department like nurses, pharmacists, ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), and lab technicians. The results of these exams are to be announced this month.

A total of 6,175 posts in the department were tested through examinations. Recruitment for 2,322 nursing posts was conducted across the state, and their results are to be declared on May 5. Results for 732 pharmacist posts will be declared on May 12, and for 1,931 Multipurpose Health Assistant (Female) posts, the results are expected to be declared on May 19.

Preparations are already in place for declaring the results as per this schedule.