SBI CBO Result 2025 OUT Now: Scorecard, Cut-off details, and More

The State Bank of India has officially released the SBI CBO Result 2025, and candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check their results online. The exam was held on July 20, 2025, and the results have been made available in PDF format on the official SBI website.

This year, the recruitment drive aimed to fill 2,964 Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts across various circles in India. The result PDF lists the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of selection, which is the interview round. The selection process includes both the written examination and the interview, and the final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both stages.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list have successfully cleared the written test and will soon receive updates regarding interview schedules and call letters on the SBI careers portal.

How to Download SBI CBO Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their result from the official website:

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

Click on the Careers option at the top of the homepage

Under the “Current Openings” section, find and select Recruitment of Circle Based Officers 2025

Click on the link that says List of Candidates Qualified for Interview

The result PDF will open in a new tab. Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number quickly

Once found, download the PDF and save it for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result PDF and regularly check the SBI careers page for updates regarding interview dates, venue details, and further instructions.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round, which will take place in the coming weeks. The final selection will be made based on combined scores from the written exam and the interview. It is essential for candidates to prepare their documents and be ready to attend the interview once the official call letters are issued.

The release of the SBI CBO Result 2025 marks an important step in the recruitment process, bringing successful candidates closer to securing their positions with India’s largest public sector bank.