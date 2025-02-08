Sant Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Schools Holiday on February 12

The government of Madhya Pradesh has declared a schools and public holiday on February 12, 2025, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, a great saint and poet. This holiday will be observed throughout the state, and all government offices, banks, schools, and colleges will remain closed.

Sant Ravidas, who was also called Raidas, was a 15th-century saint and poet born in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. A very important figure in Bhakti culture, his movement patronized the elements of Devotion and Love for God. He is said to have composed many divine songs and poems in the Awadhi language, still widely revered and sung today.

Sant Ravidas Jayanti is a prominent celebration in the cultural calendar of Madhya Pradesh. Devotees come together at temples and other sacred places and sing devotional songs, recite poetry, and pray for the saint on this day. It reflects the decision of the government to declare it a public holiday because Sant Ravidas and his contribution have remained long-standing in Indian culture.

The government has also declared that as many as 68 optional holidays will be celebrated in the year 2025, of which an employee of the government can enjoy three days of their choice. It is expected to bring some comfort to government employees to allow them to enjoy festivals and occasions with families.

Overall, it is a move that declares a public holiday on February 12 and recognizes the importance of Sant Ravidas and his contribution to Indian culture. It marks the commitment of the government to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage.

Also read: Thandel Day-1 Box Office Collections: Naga Chaitanya's Film Earns Rs 10 Crore