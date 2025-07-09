Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2025 Released – Download Now

The Rajasthan High Court has officially released the admit cards for the Civil Judge Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website — hcraj.nic.in.

Key Details on Admit Card

The admit card includes important information such as:

Candidate's name and photograph

Examination date and time

Exam centre details

Instructions for the exam day

It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall.

How to Download Rajasthan Civil Judge Admit Card 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official website: hcraj.nic.in

Click on the “Recruitment” or “Admit Card/Hall Ticket” section

Find and select the link for Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge (Prelims) Admit Card 2025

Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in

Check all the details carefully and download the admit card

About the Rajasthan Civil Judge Exam

The Civil Judge recruitment process includes three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Viva-Voce (Interview)

The Preliminary exam serves as the first step and is qualifying in nature.

Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates appearing for the exam must follow these important instructions:

Carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)

Report at least 45 minutes before the exam time. Entry usually begins 15 minutes prior.

Allowed items: blue or black ballpoint pen, drinking water, and hand sanitiser.

Prohibited items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, wallets, bags, or any electronic gadgets.

For the latest updates and further information regarding the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Exam 2025, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.