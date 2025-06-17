UP Police Recruitment 2025: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Distribute Appointment Letters to New Constables

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited police constables at the Defence Expo Ground in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. This is the largest police recruitment drive ever conducted in the state.

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the recruitment process drew an overwhelming 48 lakh applications, including over 15 lakh from women. Of the selected candidates, 48,196 are men and 12,048 are women.

Fast, Transparent, and Technology-Driven Recruitment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the recruitment as a "milestone in transparency and efficiency." For the first time, the entire selection process — from the written examination to final appointments — was completed in record time, with strict measures to ensure fairness.

The recruitment involved:

Biometric verification

Facial recognition

CCTV surveillance

Real-time Aadhaar authentication

To manage the massive scale, written exams were held in 10 shifts over five days, followed by physical tests and document verification across all 75 districts and 12 PAC battalions. RFID technology was used to ensure accurate race tracking.

District-Wise Highlights and Representation

Agra topped the selection list with 2,349 candidates.

Shravasti recorded the lowest, with just 25 selections.

1,145 candidates from neighbouring states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan also made it to the final list.

The recruitment ensured equitable representation across categories: General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.

Training Upgrades and Job Creation

Unlike in previous years, all selected constables will now be trained within Uttar Pradesh at newly upgraded hi-tech facilities, instead of being sent to CRPF centres in other states.

CM Yogi highlighted the state's employment achievements, stating that in the past eight years, the double-engine government has delivered over 8.5 lakh government jobs, transforming Uttar Pradesh from a riot-prone region to a state of law, order, and opportunity.

He also credited the recruitment reforms with eradicating nepotism and promoting merit-based selections.

A Model for Future Hiring

This historic police recruitment drive not only strengthens the state's law enforcement apparatus but also sets a new benchmark for transparent and efficient government hiring across India.