NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: Check Scorecards, Cut-Offs and Counselling Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the NEET PG 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can now check their scores, ranks, and scorecards at the official website – natboard.edu.in.

The scorecard reflects marks obtained out of a total of 800, along with the All India Rank (AIR), which will serve as the basis for admissions into postgraduate medical programmes. With this declaration, the examination cycle is complete, and the focus now shifts to counselling and seat allotment.

NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Marks (Category-Wise)

NBEMS has also released the qualifying cut-off marks based on percentile criteria mentioned in the exam bulletin. Candidates must secure at least the following scores to be eligible for counselling:

General/EWS candidates: 50th percentile – 276 marks

General PwBD candidates: 45th percentile – 255 marks

SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD): 40th percentile – 235 marks

Candidates falling below the prescribed cut-off will not be considered for further admission rounds.

How to Check NEET PG 2025 Result

Candidates can download their scorecard by following these steps:

Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in

Click on “NEET PG 2025 Result” link

Enter your registration number, date of birth and login details

Submit to view your result

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future use

A printed copy of the result is mandatory during the admission and counselling process.

What’s Next: Counselling Process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while individual state authorities will handle state quota counselling. Detailed schedules and procedures will be announced separately on the respective portals.

The rank obtained in NEET PG 2025 will be the deciding factor for course and college allotment across government, private, and deemed universities in India. Candidates are advised to regularly check both the MCC portal and state counselling websites for timely updates.

NEET PG continues to remain the sole gateway for admissions into postgraduate medical programmes across the country.