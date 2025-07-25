Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas 12000 Teaching Jobs: KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Apply

In a significant revelation, the Ministry of Education has confirmed that more than 12,000 teaching positions remain vacant across Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) nationwide.

Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, shared this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Vacancies:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) – 7,765 posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) – 4,323 posts

NCERT (Group A Academic Posts) – 143 vacancies

NCTE – 60 vacancies

Permanent & Contractual (temporary appointments being made to maintain academic continuity) Recruitment Status: Ongoing as per relevant rules

Eligibility & Application: Details to be released soon on the official portals of KVS, NVS, NCERT, and NCTE.

Keep checking official websites for updates:

kvsangathan.nic.in

navodaya.gov.in

ncert.nic.in

ncte.gov.in

Chaudhary emphasized that the recruitment process is ongoing and steps are being taken in line with the prescribed recruitment rules to address the shortfall. In the interim, he noted, contractual teachers are being appointed to maintain the continuity of academic activities.

The Minister also highlighted staffing shortages in key education bodies. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) currently has 143 Group A academic posts lying vacant, with efforts underway to fill them. Additionally, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is facing 60 vacancies as of now.

The Ministry's acknowledgment raises concerns over the impact of these prolonged vacancies on the quality of education in central government-run schools and educational institutions across the country.