MJCET to Indian Navy: Meet Hyderabad’s Mohammed Abubakar, Now Sub-Lieutenant Officer

A young man from Hyderabad has officially joined the Indian Navy as a Sub-Lieutenant Officer. Mohammed Abubakar, a 2022 Civil Engineering graduate from Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has taken on this prestigious role.

A Multi-Talented Student

While studying at MJCET, Abubakar not only excelled academically but also stood out in sports. He was always at the forefront in competitions and games, and this passion and dedication helped him achieve his dream.

Represented the State, Trained in Kerala

Abubakar qualified through the Services Selection Board (SSB) and underwent intense training at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala. He officially became a Naval Officer after participating in the passing-out parade on May 31.

Even during college, Abubakar actively participated in sports and represented Telangana in various tournaments. He served as the Sports Coordinator of the Civil Engineering Department and took part in both the 7-a-side National Football Tournament in Nainital and the Indo-Nepal International Football Tournament, representing MJCET and Telangana.

Hard Work Behind Success

Abubakar says it was his combined focus on academics and sports that opened this opportunity for him. He credits the support and encouragement he received from his college management for his success.

He also acknowledged the guidance and training provided by MJCET’s Physical Director Mohammad Yusufuddin and Sports Chairman Amir Javed, who helped shape him into a suitable candidate for the Indian Armed Forces.

Inspiring Future Aspirants

Abubakar proudly mentioned that over 25 students from his college have recently secured prestigious roles in defense, government sectors, and civil services. He expressed great pride in serving in the Indian Navy and encouraged the youth to set clear goals and work hard to turn their dreams into reality.