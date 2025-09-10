Infosys Resumes Campus Hiring After Two Years, Targets 20,000 Fresher Jobs

India’s second-largest IT services company, Infosys, is all set to return to college campuses for recruitment after a gap of nearly two years. The company has begun preparations for its upcoming hiring season and has reached out to senior employees to join as panel members for campus interviews.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, major IT firms including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro had scaled down both campus and lateral hiring. Infosys, in particular, sharply reduced its fresher intake. In FY 2024, the company onboarded just 11,900 employees, a steep decline from 50,000 in the previous year. The number saw a slight recovery in FY 2025, rising to 15,000 hires.

Now, the Bengaluru-based IT giant has set an ambitious goal of bringing in 15,000–20,000 freshers by March 2026, through a mix of campus and off-campus drives. The new recruits will join under the role of Digital Specialist Engineers (DSEs).

For the first time, Infosys has sent out a company-wide email to employees in managerial and senior positions, inviting them to participate in the campus selection process. The panelists will assess candidates on their programming knowledge and problem-solving skills — key requirements for entry-level DSE positions.

The recruitment drive is scheduled to roll out between late October and November 2025. Unlike the pandemic years when interviews were held virtually, this time Infosys is returning to in-person hiring at college campuses.