IGI Aviation Recruitment 2025: 1,446 Vacancies Announced for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

Jul 12, 2025, 18:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

IGI Aviation Services has announced a major recruitment drive for 2025, offering 1,446 vacancies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi. This is a golden opportunity for 10th and 12th pass candidates aspiring to begin their career in the aviation sector.

Key Highlights:

  • Total Vacancies: 1,446
  • Posts: Airport Ground Staff, Loaders
  • Application Start Date: July 10, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: September 21, 2025
  • Apply Online at: igiaviationdelhi.com

Vacancies & Eligibility Criteria:

1. Airport Ground Staff

  • Vacancies: 1,017
  • Eligibility: 12th pass or equivalent
  • Age Limit: 18 to 30 years (both male and female)
  • Salary Range: ₹25,000 – ₹35,000 per month

2. Loaders (Male Only)

  • Vacancies: 429
  • Eligibility: 10th pass
  • Age Limit: 20 to 40 years
  • Salary Range: ₹15,000 – ₹25,000 per month

Note: Candidates meeting the criteria for both posts can apply separately. However, examination fees will be charged individually for each post.

How to Apply:

Once the application window opens, follow these steps to register:

  • Visit the official website: igiaviationdelhi.com
  • Locate the recruitment application link on the homepage
  • Fill in the application form with correct details
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the examination fee
  • Submit the application and save a copy for reference

Selection Process:

The recruitment process will be conducted in 2-3 stages, including:

  • Written Examination: Covers General Awareness, Reasoning, English (for Ground Staff), and Aviation Knowledge
  • Further Rounds: May include interviews or physical tests based on the role

Read More:

Tags: 
IGI Aviaton Recruitment
IGI Airport jobs
Advertisement
Back to Top