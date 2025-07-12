IGI Aviation Recruitment 2025: 1,446 Vacancies Announced for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

IGI Aviation Services has announced a major recruitment drive for 2025, offering 1,446 vacancies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi. This is a golden opportunity for 10th and 12th pass candidates aspiring to begin their career in the aviation sector.

Key Highlights:

Total Vacancies: 1,446

Posts: Airport Ground Staff, Loaders

Application Start Date: July 10, 2025

Last Date to Apply: September 21, 2025

Apply Online at: igiaviationdelhi.com

Vacancies & Eligibility Criteria:

1. Airport Ground Staff

Vacancies: 1,017

Eligibility: 12th pass or equivalent

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years (both male and female)

Salary Range: ₹25,000 – ₹35,000 per month

2. Loaders (Male Only)

Vacancies: 429

Eligibility: 10th pass

Age Limit: 20 to 40 years

Salary Range: ₹15,000 – ₹25,000 per month

Note: Candidates meeting the criteria for both posts can apply separately. However, examination fees will be charged individually for each post.

How to Apply:

Once the application window opens, follow these steps to register:

Visit the official website: igiaviationdelhi.com

Locate the recruitment application link on the homepage

Fill in the application form with correct details

Upload the required documents

Pay the examination fee

Submit the application and save a copy for reference

Selection Process:

The recruitment process will be conducted in 2-3 stages, including: