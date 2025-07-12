IGI Aviation Recruitment 2025: 1,446 Vacancies Announced for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates
IGI Aviation Services has announced a major recruitment drive for 2025, offering 1,446 vacancies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi. This is a golden opportunity for 10th and 12th pass candidates aspiring to begin their career in the aviation sector.
Key Highlights:
- Total Vacancies: 1,446
- Posts: Airport Ground Staff, Loaders
- Application Start Date: July 10, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: September 21, 2025
- Apply Online at: igiaviationdelhi.com
Vacancies & Eligibility Criteria:
1. Airport Ground Staff
- Vacancies: 1,017
- Eligibility: 12th pass or equivalent
- Age Limit: 18 to 30 years (both male and female)
- Salary Range: ₹25,000 – ₹35,000 per month
2. Loaders (Male Only)
- Vacancies: 429
- Eligibility: 10th pass
- Age Limit: 20 to 40 years
- Salary Range: ₹15,000 – ₹25,000 per month
Note: Candidates meeting the criteria for both posts can apply separately. However, examination fees will be charged individually for each post.
How to Apply:
Once the application window opens, follow these steps to register:
- Visit the official website: igiaviationdelhi.com
- Locate the recruitment application link on the homepage
- Fill in the application form with correct details
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the examination fee
- Submit the application and save a copy for reference
Selection Process:
The recruitment process will be conducted in 2-3 stages, including:
- Written Examination: Covers General Awareness, Reasoning, English (for Ground Staff), and Aviation Knowledge
- Further Rounds: May include interviews or physical tests based on the role