GPAT 2025 Result OUT: Check Scores, Ranks and Merit List at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 result today, 25 June. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the merit list on the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in.

GPAT 2025 Result: Where to Check

The result will be published in the form of a merit list PDF, which includes the following details:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Application ID

Score (out of 500)

All India Rank

Candidates can download the merit list without any login credentials. NBEMS will not send results via post or email, so all aspirants must check the official website.

GPAT 2025 Scorecard

Only those who meet the qualifying criteria will be able to download their individual scorecards at a later date through the candidate portal. NBEMS will release the scorecard download link separately. No separate communication will be made regarding the scorecard release.

How to Download GPAT 2025 Result PDF

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in

Click on the link titled “GPAT 2025 Result PDF”

Open the result document

Search your roll number to find your score and rank

Download and save the PDF for future reference

What’s Included in the GPAT 2025 Merit List

The official merit list will contain:

Application ID

Roll number

Score (out of 500)

All India GPAT 2025 Rank

Important Note

NBEMS has clearly stated that no separate intimation will be sent regarding the release of results or scorecards. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

Stay tuned for the direct link to the GPAT 2025 merit list and further updates on scorecard availability.