CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result Updates: Latest News and Details

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results : Latest Updates The wait is almost over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CSIR University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) results for 2024 soon. Candidates who took the test can check their results at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Exam Details

The exam dates are July 25, 26, and 27, 2024. -

Shifts are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Total number of candidates: 2,25,335.

Exam centers: 348 in 187 cities.

Qualifying Marks for General, EWS, and OBC: 33% for JRF and Assistant Professor/Lectureship

 SC, ST, & PwD: 25% pass rate

Exam Pattern

Total marks : 200.

Medium: English and Hindi 

Duration: 3 hours.

Format: Subjective and multiple-choice Stay tuned.

Keep an eye on the official website. for the latest updates on the CSIR UGC NET 2024 results. Good luck to all the candidates.

