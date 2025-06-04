CLAT 2025 Second Seat Allotment Released Today — Check Your Admission Status

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the second provisional seat allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 today, June 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Key Deadlines for Shortlisted Candidates

Candidates whose names appear in the second allotment list must complete the following steps to secure their admission:

Confirmation Fee Payment (₹20,000): On or before June 9, 2025 (1 PM)

University Fee Payment: On or before June 14, 2025 (5 PM)

Failure to meet these deadlines will lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat.

About CLAT Seat Allotment Process

The CLAT seat allotment is based on:

CLAT 2025 scores

Candidate’s NLU preferences

Category-wise cut-off for each NLU

This year, a total of 4,092 seats are available for the 5-year LLB program and 1,599 seats for the LLM program, including NRI and supernumerary quotas.

Following the release of revised CLAT 2025 results on May 17, the Consortium updated the counselling schedule. The process includes three rounds of seat allotment, with the second round now live.

How to Check the CLAT 2025 Second Allotment List?

Follow these steps:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the “CLAT 2025” section

Find and click on “CLAT 2025 Second Allotment List” under notifications

The PDF list will appear on your screen

Download and save it for future reference

What’s Next After Seat Allotment?

Step 1: Pay the ₹20,000 confirmation fee by June 9

Step 2: Pay the university admission fee by June 14

Step 3: Await instructions for document verification and final admission formalities from the allotted NLU

CLAT 2025: A Quick Recap

The CLAT 2025 exam was held on December 1, 2024, in offline mode. The test is a gateway for admission into UG (5-year LLB) and PG (LLM) law programs offered by participating National Law Universities.

Candidates are strongly advised to keep checking the official CLAT website for the latest updates and announcements regarding admission and counselling.