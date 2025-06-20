AP EDCET 2025 Result Out — Download Rank Card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results and download rank cards from the official APSCHE website.

The entrance examination was conducted on June 5, 2025, under the aegis of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. This test facilitates admissions into B.Ed. and B.Ed. (Special Education) programs for the academic year 2025–26.

Earlier, APSCHE had published the preliminary answer key, response sheets, and master question paper for candidate reference. Additionally, the council had provided an opportunity for candidates to raise objections to the provisional key within the stipulated time.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check their scores and download the rank card for the next steps in the admission process.

For more updates on counselling and admission schedules, stay tuned to the official APSCHE portal.