Canopy collapses at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1, several injured

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) At least six people were injured on Friday after a canopy at Terminal-1 of Delhi's IGI Airport collapsed on vehicles amid heavy rain.

Many people were injured and vehicles damaged in the incident reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) at around 5.00 a.m.

All departures from Terminal 1 have been temporarily suspended, and check-in counters closed as a "safety measure", a Delhi airport spokesperson said. Terminal-1 has only domestic flight operations.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said, "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to extricate those affected and provide medical attention."

"As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the DIAL spokesperson further said.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on X, "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing."

