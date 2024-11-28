Canadian federal government pauses Canada Post strike mediation

Ottawa, Nov 28 (IANS) The special mediation between Canada Post and the union has been suspended when the national strike is on its 13th day, Canadian Labour Minster Steven MacKinnon said.

In a social media post on Wednesday, MacKinnon said the special federal mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to temporarily suspend mediation efforts after several intensive days of negotiation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"His assessment is that parties remain too far apart on critical issues for mediation to be successful at this time," said MacKinnon.

He said the pause in mediation activities "will hopefully permit the parties to reassess their positions and return to the bargaining table with renewed resolve."

As soon as productive bargaining can begin anew, the special mediator will re-engage with the parties. Canadians are counting on them to create these conditions quickly, the minister added.

Canada Post said it has missed out on delivering an estimated 10 million parcels as the strike by more than 55,000 workers across the country continues ahead of Black Friday.

According to a statement of Canada Post, with losses of more than 3 billion Canadian dollars ($2.14 billion) since 2018, the company requires negotiated agreements that let all employees focus on the future, without adding new fixed costs that will hamper its ability to compete.

