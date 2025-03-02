Cambodian FM says ASEM needs to strive for peace, sustainable development, shared prosperity

Phnom Penh, March 2 (IANS) Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said that the biennial Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) needed to continue to strive for peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity for all its partners.

In a message to mark the ASEM Day, Sokhonn, who is also deputy prime minister, said the ASEM Day commemorated the founding of a vital multilateral process that has spanned nearly three decades, aimed at fostering enduring partnerships of cooperation across all sectors between Asia and Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since its establishment in 1996, ASEM has proven to be a platform of global importance, he said, adding that with 53 partners from both Asia and Europe, it represents approximately 65 per cent of the global GDP, 60 per cent of the world's population, 75 per cent of global tourism, and 68 per cent of global trade.

"Built on the principles of consensus, equal partnership, mutual respect, and shared interests, ASEM has achieved significant milestones," he said.

"Through its political, economic, and socio-cultural pillars, ASEM has driven substantial progress in areas such as political dialogue, economic cooperation, trade and investment and joint efforts to tackle global challenges, which include advancing connectivity, addressing climate change and confronting a wide range of security issues, from counter-terrorism to irregular migration, maritime security, and cybersecurity," he added.

Sokhonn said as the world faces mounting pressure from geopolitical competition and conflicts in many countries, the resilience of the ASEM partnership has never been more crucial.

"It is essential that ASEM continues to strive for peace, sustainable development, and shared prosperity for all its partners," he said.

He added that despite the current challenges, Cambodia remains confident that ASEM will continue to be a dynamic platform for multilateralism to address present and future global challenges.

"Cambodia will continue to actively engage in the ASEM process, contributing to the ongoing strengthening of Asia-Europe relations," Sokhonn said.

