Women Who Win Foundation Hosts Event To Celebrate Stories And Journeys Of Women Entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Continuing its annual tradition, Women Who Win (WWW) Foundation hosted the Women’s Day Celebration 2023 at the prestigious India International Centre, New Delhi. With the theme ‘Women: Take the Lead’, the event aimed to bring forward stories of women from different fields who decided to challenge the status quo and lead the way, and celebrate the unique yet shared sense of womanhood.

The celebration was inaugurated by renowned Fashion Designer Ms. Payal Jain and was graced by esteemed guests like Rachana Chowdhary, Barsha Chabaria, Rich Mehta, Chhavi Tandon, Vani Agarwal, Harsimar Chawla and Madhavi Advani.

From listening to guests in a panel discussion, to grooving to energetic music during the Zumba session by Shobha Behal, the event was an amalgamation of inspiration and fun. The highlight of the day was ‘Walk the Ramp: Showcase your Brand’ where women entrepreneurs gracefully and confidently presented themselves and their businesses on the ramp.

Vani Vyas, an actor, anchor, director, RJ and fitness guru, was honoured with Thakuri Devi-Woman of Today Award, presented by Ek Dost Heals thy Heart. The anchors, Abha Mehta and Sherry Arora, kept the audience engaged throughout the event.

“We’re overwhelmed with the positive feedback we received from everyone associated with the event. WWW will keep on organizing such events to empower women and amplify the power of sisterhood,” said Simmi Bhasin, the Founder of Women Who Win Foundation.

Women Who Win is a free and accessible platform, and is a minority women-owned 501(c) 3 nonprofit company headquartered in Boston, MA.