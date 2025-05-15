Ultra-Luxury Homes Sell Like Hot Cakes: Trump Towers Nets ₹3,250 Crore in a Day

In a development that once again underscores the rising demand for luxury homes in India, the second Trump Towers project in Gurgaon was completely sold out in a single day.

The project comprises two 51-storey towers with 298 ultra-luxury homes, still under construction, which shattered records on launch day by generating sales worth ₹3,250 crore.

These residences, priced between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore, along with exclusive penthouses valued at ₹125 crore, were fully booked.

The second Trump Towers project in Gurgaon is a collaboration between Smartworld, Tribeca, and The Trump Organization.

According to a report by The Times of India, Smartworld is responsible for development, construction, and customer experience, while Tribeca—the exclusive representative of the Trump brand in India—is managing design, marketing, sales, and quality assurance.

The first Trump Towers project in India, launched in 2018, was also completely sold out. Its delivery is scheduled for this month.

Commenting on the milestone, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said: “Trump Residence in Gurgaon is not just a real estate project—it’s a landmark moment for India’s luxury market. Selling ₹3,250 crore in a single day places this among the biggest luxury deals the country has ever seen.”

In a related development, it was recently announced that construction of Trump Towers Hyderabad will soon begin in Kokapet. The luxury project will feature twin towers with over 63 floors, spread across four acres on the Golden Mile. Once completed, it will be among the tallest Trump projects in India.

The development is a joint venture between Tribeca Developers (Trump Organization’s India partner) and local real estate firm Ira Realty, with an estimated investment of ₹3,500 crore.