Tummoc Plans To Expand Its Footprint In 100 Cities By FY24

Tummoc, India’s only patented Multi-Modal Public Transit App is planning to expand its footprints in 100 cities in the next 1 year and outreach 10 million users by the end of FY24. Recently, the app has launched its services in Indore, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Vadodara, Kanpur, Hubballi-Dharwad and is now available in 19 cities with 2.5 million users.

In the recently launched cities, Tummoc is seeing over 10,000 daily active users, of which 65% are male and the remaining 35% are females. The app has completed more than 3,000 trips since it launched in new cities.

Since its inception in 2021, Tummoc has observed over 60,000 daily active users and about 3,50,000 monthly users across cities.

On achieving step-by-step goals set up by the company, Hiranmay Mallick, CEO & Co-Founder at Tummoc said,” Mobility & Transportation industry is experiencing a huge evolution and we’re extremely proud to play a significant role in driving the industry forward through connected technologies, and making lives of daily commuters hassle-free today.

With continuous efforts of making features that can be easily accessed by every individual, we are receiving amazing feedback from our users, helping us keep expanding services in every deserted place and achieve the milestone in the coming years,” added Mallick.

Tummoc has also collaborated with major metro services such as Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for pass booking and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses for live tracking features. Their focus is on making public transport accessible to common people. The app gives utmost importance to its customers and believes in delivering great customer support with availability of emails, chatbots and calls to solve the queries and issues of commuters.