Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched in India at Rs 48.50 Lakh with 25.4 km/l Mileage

Toyota has launched a new Camry Sprint Edition in India, priced at ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition comes with an exclusive accessory kit, giving it a fresher and sportier look compared to the standard model.

The Camry Sprint Edition is offered in five colour options — Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Cement Grey, Precious Metal, and Dark Blue Metallic. The bonnet and roof feature a matte black finish, while the 18-inch alloy wheels come in a blacked-out design.

Inside, the car gets ambient lighting, puddle lamps, a 12-inch infotainment system, digital driver display, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, heads-up display, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Though the design has been refreshed, the mechanicals remain unchanged. It continues with the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 187 hp and 221 Nm torque. The car accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and offers an impressive 25.4 km/l mileage, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment in India.