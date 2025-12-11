Top 10 Best-Selling Cars in India for November 2025: Tata Nexon Leads with 22,434 Units

India’s automobile sector is witnessing rapid growth, with new companies entering the market and a steady stream of new products being launched. Buyers are showing strong interest in upgrading to the latest models, resulting in a significant rise in monthly car sales. Below is a look at the top 10 cars that recorded the highest sales in November 2025.

➤ Tata Nexon: 22,434 units

➤ Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 21,082 units

➤ Maruti Suzuki Swift: 19,733 units

➤ Tata Punch: 18,753 units

➤ Hyundai Creta: 17,344 units

➤ Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: 16,197 units

➤ Mahindra Scorpio: 15,616 units

➤ Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 15,058 units

➤ Maruti Suzuki WagonR: 14,619 units

➤ Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 13,947 units

Tata Nexon emerged as the most purchased car in November 2025 with sales of 22,434 units. The Dzire and Swift models followed in the second and third positions. WagonR and Brezza ranked at the bottom of the top 10 list. Among the ten highest-selling models, six were from Maruti Suzuki, two from Tata Motors, and one from Hyundai.

Tata Nexon, which topped the sales chart, is available in petrol, electric, and CNG variants. The model continues to perform strongly in the market due to its modern design, updated features, and reliable performance. The starting price of the Nexon is Rs. 7.32 lakh (ex-showroom).