Tollywood Actress Daksha Nagarkar Inaugurates Emporium at Kothapet

The heart of Kothapet witnessed a spectacular event as a much-anticipated emporium was inaugurated by the esteemed Daksha Nagarkar (Fame of Ravanasura, Bangarraju and Zombie Reddy movies).

Located at the heart of Kothapet, Ashu Silks Emporium has set new standards for showcasing the rich heritage of Indian textiles and fashion.

Daksha Nagarkar, the chief guest and a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, expressed her enthusiasm and support for Ashu Silks Emporium and said "I'm thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion as Ashu Silks Emporium opens its doors to the world. This new store is a testament to the timeless beauty of Indian textiles and craftsmanship. The collection here is a fusion of tradition and modernity, catering to the diverse tastes of today's fashion lovers. I believe Ashu Silks Emporium will become a go-to destination for those who appreciate Indian traditional fashion."