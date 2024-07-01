Stocks in News: Ultratech Cement, Neogen Chemicals, Godrej Properties, JSW Energy, TVS Motor, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Life Insurance
STOCKS IN NEWS
Godrej Properties:
Acquired leasehold rights for an 11-acre land parcel in Pune, offering a developable potential of 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore
JSW Energy:
Wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy received a contract from SJVN for 300 MW of wind-solar hybrid power projects, as part of a larger 1,500 MW initiative (Hybrid-2)
Zydus Lifesciences:
Entered into a licensing deal with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for co-marketing breast cancer treatment Pertuzumab biosimilar in India
Orchid Pharma:
Partnered with Cipla to ensure the widespread and rapid distribution of the antibiotic Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India
Ajanta Pharma:
Promoter Ravi Agrawal has pledged 4.5 lakh shares of the company for refinancing
Bank of Baroda:
Received a demand order of Rs 1,067.82 crore, from the Income Tax Department, pertaining to Assessment Year 2017-18
Central Bank of India:
Entered into a distributorship agreement with Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) to distribute Mirae's mutual fund products to its customers on a DIY model
UltraTech Cement:
Announced the commissioning of an additional 3.35 mtpa clinker along with 1.8 mtpa grinding capacity at its existing unit in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh
GAIL India:
Received board approval to advance its net zero target for Scope-I & II emissions by five years from the year 2040 to 2035
Signature Global:
Achieved sales of over Rs 2,700 crore to date for the residential project Titanium SPR in Gurugram
Neogen Chemicals:
Promoter Haridas Thakarshi Kanani has divested a 5.67% stake in the specialty chemicals company at an average price of Rs 1,611.14 per share
PTC Industries:
Subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies developed advanced casting technology for manufacturing blades and vanes used in aerospace engines and industrial gas turbines
TVS Motor:
Invested Rs 282.67 crore in TVS Credit Services by subscribing to an additional 68,94,335 equity shares
Sanghvi Movers:
Incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary Sangreen Future Renewables, which will operate in the wind and solar power segment
HDFC Life Insurance:
Received a GST order, demanding a tax of Rs 132.7 crore and a penalty of Rs 132.7 crore, from the Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra
NTPC:
Board has cleared a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of bonds and non-convertible debentures
Samvardhana Motherson International:
To sell its entire stake in Lauak CIM Aerospace, a joint venture with Lauak International
GLOBAL MARKETS
US MARKETS
S&P and Nasdaq declined on Friday as the inflation number remains unchanged
Dow Jones closed the day lower on June 28
Asia
Asian markets had a mixed start this morning investors assessed June business activity data from China
GIFT NIFTY indicates a flat start for Indian market
Oil rose for a third consecutive week amid rising fears of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah