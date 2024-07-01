Stocks in News: Ultratech Cement, Neogen Chemicals, Godrej Properties, JSW Energy, TVS Motor, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Life Insurance

STOCKS IN NEWS

Godrej Properties:

Acquired leasehold rights for an 11-acre land parcel in Pune, offering a developable potential of 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore

JSW Energy:

Wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy received a contract from SJVN for 300 MW of wind-solar hybrid power projects, as part of a larger 1,500 MW initiative (Hybrid-2)

Zydus Lifesciences:

Entered into a licensing deal with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for co-marketing breast cancer treatment Pertuzumab biosimilar in India

Orchid Pharma:

Partnered with Cipla to ensure the widespread and rapid distribution of the antibiotic Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India

Ajanta Pharma:

Promoter Ravi Agrawal has pledged 4.5 lakh shares of the company for refinancing

Bank of Baroda:

Received a demand order of Rs 1,067.82 crore, from the Income Tax Department, pertaining to Assessment Year 2017-18

Central Bank of India:

Entered into a distributorship agreement with Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) to distribute Mirae's mutual fund products to its customers on a DIY model

UltraTech Cement:

Announced the commissioning of an additional 3.35 mtpa clinker along with 1.8 mtpa grinding capacity at its existing unit in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh

GAIL India:

Received board approval to advance its net zero target for Scope-I & II emissions by five years from the year 2040 to 2035

Signature Global:

Achieved sales of over Rs 2,700 crore to date for the residential project Titanium SPR in Gurugram

Neogen Chemicals:

Promoter Haridas Thakarshi Kanani has divested a 5.67% stake in the specialty chemicals company at an average price of Rs 1,611.14 per share

PTC Industries:

Subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies developed advanced casting technology for manufacturing blades and vanes used in aerospace engines and industrial gas turbines

TVS Motor:

Invested Rs 282.67 crore in TVS Credit Services by subscribing to an additional 68,94,335 equity shares

Sanghvi Movers:

Incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary Sangreen Future Renewables, which will operate in the wind and solar power segment

HDFC Life Insurance:

Received a GST order, demanding a tax of Rs 132.7 crore and a penalty of Rs 132.7 crore, from the Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra

NTPC:

Board has cleared a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of bonds and non-convertible debentures

Samvardhana Motherson International:

To sell its entire stake in Lauak CIM Aerospace, a joint venture with Lauak International

GLOBAL MARKETS

US MARKETS

S&P and Nasdaq declined on Friday as the inflation number remains unchanged

Dow Jones closed the day lower on June 28

Asia

Asian markets had a mixed start this morning investors assessed June business activity data from China

GIFT NIFTY indicates a flat start for Indian market

Oil rose for a third consecutive week amid rising fears of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah