Kalki 2898 AD: Opening Weekend Collections

Rebel Star Prabhas' Kalki has joined the Rs 500 crore club at the box office. The movie also starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan set cash registers ringing at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur make cameo appearances in the film.

According to reports, Kalki might have collected over Rs 100 crore from all languages on Sunday.

However, the makers have not yet revealed the official collection figures.

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki received congratulations from several stars, including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and others.