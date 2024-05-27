Stocks in News: RVNL, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Cochin Shipyard, Bosch, Glenmark Pharma, Vodafeone Idea, TVS Motor
US markets rise aided by chip-maker Nvidia's quarterly earnings.
Nasdaq at record high, gains 1.1% as Nvidia surges another 3%.
Dow flat, S&P up 0.7%.
Asian markets trade mostly higher as key economic data is awaited this week.
Nikkei up 0.4%, Kospi up 0.3%.
STOCKS IN THE NEWS
Torrent Pharma Consolidated, QoQ
Revenue up 10.2% at Rs 2,745 cr
Margin at 32.2% versus 29.2%
Net profit up 56.4% at Rs 449 cr
To raise up to Rs 500 cr
United Spirits Consolidated, YoY
Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 2,783 cr
Margin at 12% vs 9.4%
PAT up 136% at Rs 241 cr
Bosch Consolidated, YoY
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 4,233 cr
Margin at 13.2% versus 12.9%
PAT up 41.7% at Rs 564 cr
Narayana Hrudayalaya Consolidated, YoY
Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 1,279 cr
Margin at 23% vs 22.6%
PAT up 10.1% at Rs 191 cr
NTPC Consolidated, YoY
Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 47,622 cr
Margin at 29.8% vs 27%
Net profit up 33.2% at Rs 6,490 cr
Q4 coal plants PLF was at 79.77% vs 80.32%
To incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary company for undertaking Nuclear Energy Business
Glenmark Pharma Consolidated, YoY
Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 3,063 cr
Margin at 16.5% vs 13.3%
Net loss of Rs 1,218 crore vs loss of Rs 428 crore
Q4FY24 had an exceptional loss of Rs 447 cr
Cochin Shipyard Consolidated, YoY
Revenue up 114% at Rs 1,286 cr
EBITDA at Rs 288 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 67 crore
PAT up 564% at Rs 259 cr vs Rs 39 cr
IOC
Acquires 100% stake in Mercator Petroleum for Rs 154 crore
TVS Motor Company
Launches TVS HLX 125 with 5 gears in Tanzania
Tata Steel
NCLT Kolkata approves scheme of amalgamation with Indian Steel & Wire Products
RVNL
The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 187 crore from MMRCL
Vodafone Idea
Firefly Networks' stake sale to Manipura Digital Infrastructure stands terminated due to non-fulfillment of certain conditions
Bosch
The company approved the sale of the OE/OES diagnosis business from Mobility Aftermarket to ETAS Automotive for Rs 45.6 cr
Macrotech Developers
Acquires remaining 50% stake of Siddhivinayak Realties arm for Rs 415.6 cr
Dr Reddy’s
Russia-based arm in a pact with Novartis Pharma to sell anti-diabetes products in Russia