Stocks in News: RVNL, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Cochin Shipyard, Bosch, Glenmark Pharma, Vodafeone Idea, TVS Motor

US markets rise aided by chip-maker Nvidia's quarterly earnings.

Nasdaq at record high, gains 1.1% as Nvidia surges another 3%.

Dow flat, S&P up 0.7%.

Asian markets trade mostly higher as key economic data is awaited this week.

Nikkei up 0.4%, Kospi up 0.3%.

STOCKS IN THE NEWS

Torrent Pharma Consolidated, QoQ

Revenue up 10.2% at Rs 2,745 cr

Margin at 32.2% versus 29.2%

Net profit up 56.4% at Rs 449 cr

To raise up to Rs 500 cr

United Spirits Consolidated, YoY

Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 2,783 cr

Margin at 12% vs 9.4%

PAT up 136% at Rs 241 cr

Bosch Consolidated, YoY

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 4,233 cr

Margin at 13.2% versus 12.9%

PAT up 41.7% at Rs 564 cr

Narayana Hrudayalaya Consolidated, YoY

Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 1,279 cr

Margin at 23% vs 22.6%

PAT up 10.1% at Rs 191 cr

NTPC Consolidated, YoY

Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 47,622 cr

Margin at 29.8% vs 27%

Net profit up 33.2% at Rs 6,490 cr

Q4 coal plants PLF was at 79.77% vs 80.32%

To incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary company for undertaking Nuclear Energy Business

Glenmark Pharma Consolidated, YoY

Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 3,063 cr

Margin at 16.5% vs 13.3%

Net loss of Rs 1,218 crore vs loss of Rs 428 crore

Q4FY24 had an exceptional loss of Rs 447 cr

Cochin Shipyard Consolidated, YoY

Revenue up 114% at Rs 1,286 cr

EBITDA at Rs 288 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 67 crore

PAT up 564% at Rs 259 cr vs Rs 39 cr

IOC

Acquires 100% stake in Mercator Petroleum for Rs 154 crore

TVS Motor Company

Launches TVS HLX 125 with 5 gears in Tanzania

Tata Steel

NCLT Kolkata approves scheme of amalgamation with Indian Steel & Wire Products

RVNL

The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 187 crore from MMRCL

Vodafone Idea

Firefly Networks' stake sale to Manipura Digital Infrastructure stands terminated due to non-fulfillment of certain conditions

Bosch

The company approved the sale of the OE/OES diagnosis business from Mobility Aftermarket to ETAS Automotive for Rs 45.6 cr

Macrotech Developers

Acquires remaining 50% stake of Siddhivinayak Realties arm for Rs 415.6 cr

Dr Reddy’s

Russia-based arm in a pact with Novartis Pharma to sell anti-diabetes products in Russia