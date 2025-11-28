Stock Market Holidays December 2025: Will NSE and BSE Stay Shut for 9 Days?

The Indian stock markets will see an extended break in December 2025, with the NSE and BSE scheduled to remain closed for a total of nine days during the month. This includes regular weekend shutdowns along with the mid-month Christmas holiday.

Both exchanges will be closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, which account for eight non-trading days. In addition, December 25 has been officially listed as a market holiday for Christmas. With these closures in place, traders will have fewer active sessions to complete month-end adjustments and year-end positioning.

The reduced trading calendar means there will be only 22 active sessions available in December. Investors planning portfolio reviews, fund transfers or derivative settlements may need to account for potential delays around the Christmas shutdown. Those looking to execute last-minute positions or clear margin obligations are also advised to finish their transactions before the holiday period begins.

As trading volumes typically soften toward the end of the year, December often becomes a period for portfolio assessment and strategy planning. With a shortened schedule this time, market participants may prefer to use the month to re-evaluate their long-term allocations before entering 2026.