Stock Market Holidays 2026: Full List of Closures; NSE, BSE To Shut for 15 Trading Days

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released its official trading holiday calendar for 2026, outlining the days when equity markets will remain closed during the year. As per the schedule, stock exchanges will observe 15 full trading holidays, starting with Republic Day on January 26.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) follows a similar holiday pattern, meaning equity, equity derivatives and SLB segments will remain suspended on these notified dates.

March to See Maximum Market Closures

Among all months, March will witness the highest number of market holidays in 2026. Trading will be halted on three occasions during the month due to Holi, Shri Ram Navami and Shri Mahavir Jayanti. This makes March the most disrupted month for market participants in the coming year.

In contrast, February, July and August will not see any trading interruptions, as major national festivals during these months fall on weekends.

Full List of NSE Trading Holidays in 2026

Equity markets will remain closed on the following dates:

January 26 – Republic Day

March 3 – Holi

March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 – Good Friday

April 14 – Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

May 28 – Bakri Id

June 26 – Muharram

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali (Balipratipada)

November 24 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 – Christmas

Major Holidays Falling on Weekends

Several widely observed festivals in 2026 will not result in market closures as they fall on Saturdays or Sundays. These include Mahashivratri on February 15, Id-Ul-Fitr on March 21, Independence Day on August 15, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 8.

Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2026

The NSE has confirmed that the traditional Muhurat trading session will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali Laxmi Pujan. This special one-hour trading window is considered auspicious by investors. The exact trading timings for the session will be announced closer to the festival.