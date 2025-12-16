Stock Market Holidays 2026: Full List of Closures; NSE, BSE To Shut for 15 Trading Days
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released its official trading holiday calendar for 2026, outlining the days when equity markets will remain closed during the year. As per the schedule, stock exchanges will observe 15 full trading holidays, starting with Republic Day on January 26.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) follows a similar holiday pattern, meaning equity, equity derivatives and SLB segments will remain suspended on these notified dates.
March to See Maximum Market Closures
Among all months, March will witness the highest number of market holidays in 2026. Trading will be halted on three occasions during the month due to Holi, Shri Ram Navami and Shri Mahavir Jayanti. This makes March the most disrupted month for market participants in the coming year.
In contrast, February, July and August will not see any trading interruptions, as major national festivals during these months fall on weekends.
Full List of NSE Trading Holidays in 2026
Equity markets will remain closed on the following dates:
January 26 – Republic Day
March 3 – Holi
March 26 – Shri Ram Navami
March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3 – Good Friday
April 14 – Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 – Maharashtra Day
May 28 – Bakri Id
June 26 – Muharram
September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 – Dussehra
November 10 – Diwali (Balipratipada)
November 24 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 – Christmas
Major Holidays Falling on Weekends
Several widely observed festivals in 2026 will not result in market closures as they fall on Saturdays or Sundays. These include Mahashivratri on February 15, Id-Ul-Fitr on March 21, Independence Day on August 15, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 8.
Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2026
The NSE has confirmed that the traditional Muhurat trading session will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali Laxmi Pujan. This special one-hour trading window is considered auspicious by investors. The exact trading timings for the session will be announced closer to the festival.