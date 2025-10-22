Stock Market Holiday Today, Oct 22: NSE & BSE Closed for Balipratipada 2025

Diwali may be over, but festive celebrations continue across India. With several holidays during the five-day festival of lights, many are left wondering whether the stock markets are open today, October 22.

Are stock markets open today?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) remains closed on October 22 in observance of Balipratipada, as per the NSE website. Similarly, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is also closed today for the festival. All market segments, including equities, derivatives, and Securities Lending & Borrowing (SLB), will remain shut. Regular trading is set to resume on October 23.

Upcoming market holidays

Apart from weekends, the NSE and BSE have two more holidays scheduled in 2025:

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 – Christmas

Commodity markets closure

Commodity trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) is also paused today, October 22, due to Balipratipada.

About Balipratipada

Balipratipada, also called Bali Padva, is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali. The festival symbolizes the legendary return of demon king Bali to Earth. In states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, it is also observed as the traditional New Year according to the Vikram Samvat calendar.

Muhurat Trading 2025

Yesterday, during the one-hour Muhurat trading session from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed slightly higher, marking a positive start to Samvat 2082.

NSE Nifty rose 25.45 points, or 0.10%, to settle at 25,868.60, with 24 stocks gaining, 25 declining, and one unchanged.

BSE Sensex ended at 84,426.34, up 62.97 points, or 0.07%, after fluctuating between 84,286.40 and 84,665.44.

The Muhurat session marks the beginning of Samvat 2082, following a strong performance in the outgoing Samvat 2081, during which the Sensex gained 4,974.31 points (6.26%) and the Nifty rose 1,637.8 points (6.76%).