Stock Market Holiday Today, March 3, 2026? Are NSE and BSE Closed for Holi?

Investors and traders nationwide are checking whether the Indian stock market will be open on March 3, 2026, due to the Holi festival. According to the official market calendar, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on March 3 as a trading holiday for Holi.

Why Markets Are Closed

Although the colourful celebrations of Holi are often associated with March 4 in many places, the stock exchanges have set March 3 as an official holiday for traders. This means no trading activity will take place on this date across major segments including:

Equity market

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Other trading sections

Exchanges announce holidays in advance each year, and Holi is included as part of the annual schedule released by NSE and BSE.

What Happens Next

Trading resumes: Normal market activity will restart on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 with regular trading hours.

Plan ahead: Investors should complete any planned trades before March 3 to avoid delays or settlement issues.

Other Market Holidays in March 2026

Apart from Holi on March 3, the Indian stock markets will also observe other holidays later in the month. These may include festivals such as Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti as per the official NSE/BSE holiday calendar.