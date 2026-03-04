Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE & BSE Open or Closed on March 4, 2026 for Holi?

Investors and traders in India were curious whether the stock markets would remain closed for Holi on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. According to the official holiday schedule released by the exchanges, the markets were open on March 4 and not on holiday.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) operate on a fixed annual holiday calendar, and for Holi 2026, the official market holiday was scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, not March 4. This means all regular trading segments — including equity, derivatives, and currency markets — resumed normal activity on March 4. based on logistics and settlement schedules rather than strictly following festival dates. March 2026

Aside from Holi, the stock markets were also scheduled to observe other holidays later in March, such as Shri Ram Navami and Shri Mahavir Jayanti, as per the annual holiday calendar.