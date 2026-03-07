Stock Market Holiday on March 9, 2026: Are BSE & NSE Open on Monday?

Investors and traders often check the stock market calendar to plan their activities. For Monday, March 9, 2026, there are no national holidays, festivals, or special occasions that would lead to the closure of stock exchanges.

Stock Market Status on March 9, 2026

Both major stock exchanges in India—the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India)—are expected to operate as usual.

Since March 9 falls on a Monday, it is a regular trading day, and all normal market activities, including equity trading, derivatives, mutual fund settlements, and IPO subscriptions, will continue without any disruption.

No State-Specific Market Holidays

Stock exchanges in India follow a uniform holiday calendar based on national holidays and festivals recognized by the RBI. There are no state-specific closures for March 9, so traders across all states can expect markets to be open.

Planning Your Trades

Investors can carry out the following on March 9, 2026:

Buy and sell stocks on BSE and NSE

Trade derivatives such as futures and options

Participate in IPOs or follow mutual fund transactions

Track market indices like Nifty 50 and Sensex

Digital trading platforms, mobile apps, and online brokerages will also function normally, ensuring seamless trading.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 9, 2026, is a regular working day for the Indian stock market. Traders and investors should plan their activities as usual, as both BSE and NSE will remain open for business. There are no scheduled holidays or events affecting the market on this date.

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